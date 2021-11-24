Delhi to reopen schools, colleges from November 29 as air quality improves slightly

Physical classes in schools, colleges and other educational institutions will resume in Delhi from November 29 after being suspended due to high pollution. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said all government offices will open from Monday.

Rai urged government staff to use public transport and said special buses will be deployed for them. The minister said only CNG and electric vehicles, barring those engaged in essential services, will be allowed to enter Delhi from November 27.

The ban on the entry of vehicles operating on other fuels will remain till December 3, he said after a review meeting with senior officials.

The Delhi government on Monday lifted the ban on construction and demolition activities in view of an improvement in the air quality and inconvenience caused to workers. On November 13, the city government had ordered closure of all educational institutes in Delhi due to high air pollution levels.

The city's air quality slipped into the very poor category on Wednesday morning as low temperatures and slow surface winds allowed accumulation of pollutants . The city's air quality index (AQI) read 357 at 9 am.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 9.2 degrees Celsius, the lowest this season so far. Strong winds on Sunday and Monday had led to an improvement in the air quality. The 24-hour average AQI read 290 on Tuesday, the second best AQI reading this month since November 1 (281). Delhi has seen very poor or severe air quality on the rest of the days.

With inputs from PTI