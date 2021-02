Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Thursday detailed the electric vehicle (EV) policy at a global summit and said the Delhi government has aimed to set up charging stations within every 3 kms distance in the city. In a virtual address at the global event organised by World Bank and WRI Ross Center, Gahlot said the Delhi government has set a very ambitious target for the next five years — to have 25 percent electric vehicles in total vehicle registrations in the city.

We want to set up charging stations within every 3 km. We are also giving purchase incentives to any person who wants to set up a private charging station, Gahlot said. Under the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy launched in August 2020, almost 6,000 electric vehicles have been rolled out on Delhi Roads, he said.

