Delhi to have 3 dry days this year, down from 21 last year

Delhi has reduced the number of dry days to three from 21 last year. The apex body of the alcoholic beverage industry hailed the decision, saying the "anachronistic anomaly" has been removed.

The Delhi government, under its new excise policy, has reduced the number of dry days to just three from 21 last year, according to an official order issued on Monday. The licensed liquor shops and opium vends will remain closed on Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15) and Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, the order issued by the Excise department of the Delhi government stated.

The restriction on the sale of liquor on dry days will not apply to the service of alcohol to occupants in case of hotels having L-15 licenses, said the order.

Earlier, the dry days numbered 21 included birth anniversaries of great leaders and religious festivals. The business premises of a licensee will be kept closed on a dry day.

The order said that apart from the above three dry days, the government may declare any other day in the year as 'Dry Day' from time to time. The licensees will not be entitled to any compensation on account of any changes related to the number of 'dry days'. All the licensees will exhibit the 'dry day' order at some conspicuous place of their licensed premises, it said.

With inputs from PTI