Shots fired at Tis Hazari Court in Delhi

Police said the incident happened after lawyers got involved in an argument.

Shots were fired on the premises of Tis Hazari Court in Delhi. Police said the incident happened after lawyers got involved in an argument. A video of the incident was shared by news agency ANI on Twitter.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi informed that the firing incident took place around 1.35 pm on Wednesday in Tis Hazari court.

Police reached the spot as soon as the incident was reported. Citing the reason for the conflict, police said, "When police reached the spot, it was learned that two different groups of lawyers, including office bearers, had allegedly fired shots in the air and no one was injured."

Meanwhile, Bar Council of Delhi chairman KK Manan condemned the incident of firing at Tis Hazari Court premises. He said a detailed inquiry will be done to probe the matter. "It will be inquired if the weapons were licensed or not. Even if the weapons were licensed, no lawyer or anyone else can use them like this inside or around court premises, he added.

"The situation is normal and legal action being initiated," police added.