Shots fired at Tis Hazari Court in Delhi

Shots fired at Tis Hazari Court in Delhi
By CNBCTV18.com Jul 5, 2023 2:28:25 PM IST (Updated)

Police said the incident happened after lawyers got involved in an argument.

Shots were fired on the premises of Tis Hazari Court in Delhi. Police said the incident happened after lawyers got involved in an argument. A video of the incident was shared by news agency ANI on Twitter.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi informed that the firing incident took place around 1.35 pm on Wednesday in Tis Hazari court.
Police reached the spot as soon as the incident was reported. Citing the reason for the conflict, police said, "When police reached the spot, it was learned that two different groups of lawyers, including office bearers, had allegedly fired shots in the air and no one was injured."
X