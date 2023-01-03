In another twist to the Delhi accident case, the Delhi Police said the 20-year-old victim, Anjali, "was not alone on her scooty" when the accident happened. "A girl was with her at the time of the accident. She suffered injuries and fled the spot. However, the deceased's legs got stuck in car, after which she was dragged," the Delhi Police was quoted by ANI as saying. The news agency also tweeted CCTV footage showing the two girls on a scooty moments before the accident happened. The visual was confirmed by police, it said.

Watch video here:

Manager of the hotel, where the victim and her friend were reportedly spotted, said that both of them were arguing before they left on a scooty. He informed that "when they were told to not to fight, they went downstairs and started fighting, after which both of them went on a scooty".

Police are now likely to bring in this woman for questioning on Tuesday, sources told News 18. Police also detained boys who were seen with victim of hit and drag case. As revelations keep coming to the fore, the Delhi Police is set to hold a press briefing at 12 pm on Tuesday.

All about the case

Anjali was reportedly killed in the early hours of New Year after her scooter was hit by a car. She was dragged for over 10 kilometres under the vehicle on the city's roads, the police said. Several videos and images emerged, showing a person stuck under the car as it drove around the city.

Police said on Monday that the victim's body was found naked on a roadside in the Kanjhawala area in outer Delhi.

Following the incident, a medical board conducted a post-mortem of the body. The report, which will confirm whether the woman was raped, is likely to be released on Tuesday.

Five men, who were allegedly in the car, were booked for culpable homicide among other sections on Monday even as the police came under charges of conducting a "shoddy investigation" in the matter.

What investigation was revealed?

According to reports, the police launched an investigation into the case using route mapping and talking with locals. They inspected the crime spot at Krishan Vihar in Sultanpuri around 12:30 am on Tuesday night. Shalini Singh inspected four to five locations and also went to the spot where the girl's body was found, ANI reported.

During the probe, it was found that "while the other woman present on the scooty suffered minor injures in the accident, Anjali's leg got stuck in the axle of the car, following which the accused driver dragged her along for 13 kilometres."

Meanwhile, police sources told News 18 that Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora instructed to form a report on the Kanjhawala case. Authorities have been asked to submit the report to the home ministry as soon as possible.

On Monday, the Ministry of Home Affairs ordered a detailed inquiry into the matter by IPS officer Shalini Singh who is presently posted as the Special Commissioner of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police. Home Minister Amit Shah also sought a detailed report of the case.

In addition to this probe, the blood samples of all the five accused were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to examine if they were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident, an ANI report said on Tuesday.

'Why there were no clothes on her body'

The family members of a 20-year-old woman questioned on Monday as to why not a single piece of cloth was found on Anjali's body. "She was wearing so many clothes, but not a single piece of cloth was there on her dead body. What kind of accident was it? The police are not showing us her body properly. I want justice for my daughter,” an IANS report quoted the mother of the victim as saying.

'See if there were lapses on part of police'

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena directed the Police Commissioner on Monday to “strictly ensure” if there were any “lapses “on part of the police in the gruesome Kanjhawala incident. He instructed the city police chief to ensure that the accused were treated as per the law irrespective of their socio-economic position or political affiliation, LG office sources said. They also said the Lt Governor asked the officers to see if anyone of the victim’s family could be provided with a government job.

A war of words also erupted between the Delhi government and the L-G. AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj and other party leaders claimed it was a case of rape and murder. AAP leaders urged the central government to sack LG VK Saxena and also accused the Delhi Police of covering up the matter.

Delhi CM Kejriwal likely to meet victim's family

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to meet the victim's family on Tuesday. Also, a group of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs will be meeting the Delhi Police Commissioner at 11 am to discuss the "strongest possible action against perpetrators of Kanjhawala crime and those protecting the perpetrators". "Will also discuss how to make Delhi safer for women," AAP MLA Atishi said in a tweet.