Delhi Sultanpuri accident: Manish Sisodia meets victim's kin as more chilling details emerge

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited the residence of a woman, named Anjali Singh, who died after being dragged by a car in Sultanpuri area of outer Delhi. He announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakhs for the family and a job to one of the family members. Sisodia's visit came a day after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met the victim's family

Earlier in the day, the Forensic Science Laboratory in Delhi released a statement saying the initial probe revealed no sign of the woman present inside the car . It further said that the woman was stuck onto the front left wheel of the vehicle as most blood stains were found behind the front left wheel.

"Initial examination of the accused's car suggested that the woman was stuck onto the front left wheel of the vehicle. Most blood stains were found behind the front left wheel. Blood stains have been found... under the car (as well)," the FSL was quoted by ANI as saying.

On Tuesday, the Delhi Police had ruled out the possibility of sexual assault in the case after the autopsy showed no injuries on the private parts of the victim.

What the autopsy revealed?

The autopsy report of 20-year-old Anjali Singh revealed that her brain matter was missing, her skull cavity was found open, her spine was fractured, and there were a total of 40 injuries, News 18 reported

A medical board of doctors at the Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) had conducted her autopsy and informed the Delhi Police of these injuries to Anjali’s body.

"...her ribs were exposed from the back of the chest, and the grinding effects on the ribs were present with the sharpening of the chest," it said. The report also mentions that there was a fracture in her spine of Anjali in the lumbar region and says that almost her entire body was smudged with mud and dirt.

What happened on Jan 1

Anjali, 20, was killed after she was hit by a car and then dragged for over 10 kilometres on the road. An FIR was lodged in the matter and five accused were detained.

According to the FIR, two of the five accused — Deepak Khanna and Amit Khanna — had borrowed the car from one of their friends at around 7 pm on December 31, 2022, and parked the car back at his house at around 5 am on January 1, 2023.

The FIR said that Deepak was driving the car while accused Manoj Mittal was sitting next to the driver's seat. "Accused Mithun Kumar and Amit Khanna were in the back seat of the car," ANI reported citing the FIR.

"After fleeing from the accident spot they stopped the car near village Jaunti on Kanjhawala Road, where they found the victim woman's body stuck under the car," the FIR further stated.

'Anjali was drunk', not alone at time of accident

On Tuesday, CCTV footage showed the victim with a friend outside a hotel. Nidhi, who was on the pillion seat at the time of the incident, said that the men knew the girl had got stuck under their car, but they kept dragging her.

"After the car hit us, I fell to one side. My friend got stuck under the car. Men knew that the girl had stuck under their car, still, they deliberately kept dragging her," she said.

She added that Anjali was in an inebriated state - a claim refuted by her family doctor. "She was in a drunken state but insisted on driving the two-wheeler. After being hit by the car, she came under the car and got dragged with it. I was scared and went away and returned home, didn't tell anything to anyone," Nidhi said.

However, Dr Bhupesh, Anjali’s family doctor refuted these claims on Wednesday, saying no traces of alcohol were found in the body. He even denied the friend being present at the time of the accident.

Sources had earlier said that men in the car were also drunk at the time of the incident.

In grim turn of event, the Delhi Police pointed out some discrepancies in the Sultanpuri accident case on Wednesday and said the CCTV footage outside the hotel where victim Anjali and her friend had stayed, was 15 minutes slow from actual time.

They said Nidhi might not have been present at the time of the accident, because a CCTV footage shows her getting dropped at home at 1:32 am the night of the accident. Police also said she was drunk, according to News 18 report.

Who are the accused

Accused Deepak works as a driver in outer Delhi and Amit works as a credit card holder in a bank. Krishna does a private job in Connaught Place and Mithun's hairdresser.

The fifth accused in the case is Manoj Mittal. He runs a ration shop in the Sultanpuri area and does local-level politics. He is also active in BJP as a local worker.