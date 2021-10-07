Delhi stares at liquor shortage as private vends shut for 45 days

The 45 days closure comes as a result of a change in excise policy that was announced in July.

The national capital is running low on alcohol after privately-owned liquor vends in the city were directed to shut down for 45 days from October 1. The closure comes as a result of a change in excise policy that was announced in July.

Under its new Excise Policy, the Delhi government has allocated fresh licences to private firms for 850 shops that will enter the retail business from November 17. In the transition period of nearly one-and-half months, only government-run liquor vends will remain open.

The Excise Department has also prepared to check the possibility of illicit liquor entering the city from neighbouring states due to the closure of private shops.

Also Read: Private liquor vends in Delhi to shut for over a month from October 1

On October 6, the Delhi government invited applications from hotels, clubs, motels, bars and restaurants for serving liquor at their premises.

CNBC-TV18’s Timsy Jaipuria reports that the national capital has received 215 bids for retail vends in 32 zones across the city. Delhi government has garnered Rs 8900 crore through this bidding process.

With text inputs from PTI.

Watch video for more.