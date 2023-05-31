As per details revealed during the preliminary investigation, the accused Sahil had planned to kill the 16-year-old Sakshi and five other people, days ahead of the crime.

The 20-year-old accused Sahil, who brutally killed his estranged girlfriend in Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area on Sunday, planned the murder well in advance, according to Delhi Police. Sahil, who works as a mechanic at a local AC and fridge repair shop, was arrested by the Delhi Police from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday by Delhi Police.

Sahil was caught on CCTV stabbing and bludgeoning the 16-year-old victim to death in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area. The girl was stabbed 22 times and her skull was fractured after Sahil smashed her head with a concrete slab.

In the preliminary investigation, the police discovered that it was not a ‘crime of passion’ but a premeditated murder. According to Delhi Police, the accused planned the murder 15 days before the crime and he also planned to kill five other people.

In a new CCTV footage, which has been confirmed by the Delhi Police, Sahil can be seen talking to a person and then walking in the narrow lane merely 60 seconds before he committed the crime.

After the murder, the accused reportedly went to Rithala and dumped the weapon there. Following this he took a bus and fled to Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, as reported by the news agency ANI.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Shahbad Dairy police station based on the complaint by the victim’s father. Sahil was sent to two-day police custody by Rohini court on Tuesday.

Here’s how Sahil executed the murder

During the interrogation, Sahil revealed before Delhi Police that he purchased the knife used in the murder from Haridwar on Friday, the Hindustan Times reported.

The investigation has revealed that the accused was strolling across the street where the crime happened since the morning, according to reports.

As per reports, Sahil and the victim were in a relationship since June 2021, but they fought frequently and days before the murder, the victim told Sahil that she wanted to break up with him.

As per the police, Sahil met the victim on Thursday and tried to force her to resume their relationship. However, she refused and he hurled abuses at her in front of her three friends.

On the fateful evening of Sunday, Sakshi had planned to attend a birthday party.

While returning from the party, Sahil stopped her in the middle of the street and stabbed her multiple times. The entire act was caught on a CCTV camera.

A man was seen trying to stop the accused, but he later flees the scene.

Sahil continued to stab Sakshi over 20 times for about a minute after which he picked up a concrete slab and smashed the victim's head. He continued to pick up and throw the slab at the victim several times.

After this, Sahil fled the scene and switched off his phone. He reportedly dumped the murder weapon in Rithala and took a bus to Bulandshahr.

The police launched an investigation into the matter and the victim's body was taken for post-mortem. Sahil reportedly made a phone call to his father which gave away his location.

The police traced the call and arrested Sahil within 18 hours of the murder.

Sahil is now kept in Police remand at the Bawana Police Station.