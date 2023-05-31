Delhi stabbing: Here is how accused Sahil planned to kill his girlfriend

As per details revealed during the preliminary investigation, the accused Sahil had planned to kill the 16-year-old Sakshi and five other people, days ahead of the crime.

The 20-year-old accused Sahil, who brutally killed his estranged girlfriend in Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area on Sunday, planned the murder well in advance, according to Delhi Police. Sahil, who works as a mechanic at a local AC and fridge repair shop, was arrested by the Delhi Police from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday by Delhi Police.

Sahil was caught on CCTV stabbing and bludgeoning the 16-year-old victim to death in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area. The girl was stabbed 22 times and her skull was fractured after Sahil smashed her head with a concrete slab.

In the preliminary investigation, the police discovered that it was not a ‘crime of passion’ but a premeditated murder. According to Delhi Police, the accused planned the murder 15 days before the crime and he also planned to kill five other people.