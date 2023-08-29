Delhi shuts down shops ahead of G20 Summit: September 8-10 closure order issued

On Tuesday, an order was issued for the closure of all shops, commercial and business establishments from September 8 to 10 in view of the G20 summit in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of New Delhi, the Office of Labour Commissioner, Delhi, stated in a notice.

SC Yadav, the additional labour commissioner, Delhi, urged owners of shops, commercial and business establishments in the NCT of Delhi to grant paid holidays to their employees on these three days.

Last week, the general administration of the NCT declared a public holiday from September 8 to 10 in view of the G20 summit and the logistical arrangements required for it.

Yadav has also asked his Deputy Labour Commissioner, New Delhi, to inform all the trade unions or business associations in its jurisdiction about this order.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora has banned the flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like paragliders, hang gliders, and hot air balloons in the national capital from August 29 to September 12 for security reasons, officials said, as per PTI.

The G20 summit will be held in Delhi on September 9 and 10 and will be attended by various heads of various states, heads of the EU, delegates of guest countries, and heads of international organisations.