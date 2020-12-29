India Delhi shivers under cold wave, min temperature drops to 3.6 deg C; similar situation in Punjab, Haryana Updated : December 29, 2020 11:22 AM IST Cold wave conditions also swept most parts of Haryana and Punjab for the past few days further intensified on Tuesday. The minimum in Hisar in Haryana dropped by six notches below normal, while Amritsar recorded 0.4 degrees. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply