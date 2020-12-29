Delhi shivers under cold wave, min temperature drops to 3.6 deg C; similar situation in Punjab, Haryana

Delhi reeled under a cold wave on Tuesday as icy winds sweeping through the city brought the minimum temperature down to 3.6 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded a low of 3.6 degrees Celsius as against 5.6 degrees Celsius on Monday.

The weather stations at Ayanagar and Lodhi Road recorded a low of 2.6 degrees Celsius and 2.7 degrees Celsius respectively, it added. In the plains, the IMD declares a cold wave if the minimum temperature dips to 4 degrees Celsius. A severe cold wave is when the minimum is 2 degrees Celsius or less.

The IDM said the mercury may drop further by New Year’s Eve. Cold wave conditions are predicted in parts of the city over the next three days, it said.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the IMD, said a western disturbance led to ”scattered to fairly widespread” snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Cold and dry northerly/northwesterly winds from the western Himalayas have been barrelling through the plains, bringing the minimum temperature in north India down, he said.

On December 20, the Safdarjung Observatory had recorded a minimum of 3.4 degrees Celsius, the lowest this season so far. Delhi’s air quality was recorded in the ”poor” category on Tuesday morning. The city’s air quality index (AQI) was 237 at 9 am.

The 24-hour average was253 on Monday, 396 on Sunday,337 on Saturday, 357 on Friday, 423 on Thursday and 433 on Wednesday. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ”good”, 51 and 100 ”satisfactory”, 101 and 200 ”moderate”, 201 and 300 ”poor”, 301 and 400 ”very poor”, and 401 and 500 ”severe”.

Officials at IMD said favourable wind speed, up to 15 kmph, aided in dispersion of pollutants.

Cold wave conditions also swept most parts of Haryana and Punjab for the past few days further intensified on Tuesday, with the minimum in Hisar settling at zero degrees Celsius. It was the season's coldest night so far at many places including Hisar, Narnaul, Amritsar and Chandigarh.

The minimum in Hisar in Haryana dropped by six notches below normal, while Amritsar recorded 0.4 degrees, Meteorological Department officials here said. They said that fog reduced visibility early morning at several places in the two states.

As biting cold conditions persisted, Narnaul in Haryana also reeled under intense chill recording a low of 0.3 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal. Among other places in the state which were under the grip of piercing cold included Karnal, Sirsa, Rohtak and Ambala, which recorded respective minimums of 2.6 degrees Celsius, 2.5 degrees Celsius, 2.6 degrees Celsius and 3.5 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, also reeled under severe chill recording a low of 2.8 degrees Celsius. Among other places in Punjab which braved severe chill included Ludhiana, which recorded a low of 1.6 degrees Celsius.