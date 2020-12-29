  • SENSEX
Delhi shivers under cold wave, min temperature drops to 3.6 deg C; similar situation in Punjab, Haryana

Updated : December 29, 2020 11:22 AM IST

Cold wave conditions also swept most parts of Haryana and Punjab for the past few days further intensified on Tuesday.
The minimum in Hisar in Haryana dropped by six notches below normal, while Amritsar recorded 0.4 degrees.
