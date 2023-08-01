Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai tabled the Delhi Services Bill which seeks to replace the Delhi Services Ordinance.

The central government tabled the Delhi service bill, officially named the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 (GNCT), in the Lok Sabha on Monday. Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai tabled the Bill which seeks to replace the Delhi Services Ordinance.

Opposing the Bill, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary said, "I rise to oppose the introduction of the bill as the bill vindicates the outrageous infringement of this govt upon the territory of the state. It is designed of digging up a graveyard for cooperative federalism".

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah justified proposing the GNCT (Amendment) Bill 2023 , saying that the Constitution has given the House power to pass any law regarding Delhi. "Supreme Court judgement has clarified that Parliament can bring any law regarding the state of Delhi," he said, adding that "all objection is political".

The Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha as the ordinance, issued by the Centre earlier, has become a rallying point for opposition parties against the BJP-led NDA.

About GNCT (Amendment) Bill 2023

The NDA government promulgated the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023 on May 19 to create an authority for transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi and took away the services from the legislative domain of the Delhi government.

According to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, all transfers and postings of senior officers in the Delhi government will be done by a three-member committee headed by the Delhi chief minister.

What is the Centre's ordinance on Delhi services

The ordinance was issued by the Centre a week after the Supreme Court, on May 11, ordered that the elected dispensation of Delhi will have executive control over services matters including the transfer and posting of bureaucrats in the Delhi government.

The ordinance sought to nullify the Supreme Court's verdict by coming up with a three-member National Capital Civil Services Authority (NCCSA) headed by the chief minister. The authority included the chief secretary and the principal secretary (home) in the Delhi government as its members.

The NCCSA is empowered to decide services matter with a majority, effectively putting services matters again in the Centre's domain.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has challenged the ordinance in the Supreme Court. AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal toured across the country, meeting opposition leaders to drum up support against the Bill to replace the ordinance.