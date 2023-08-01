CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsDelhi services bill tabled in Lok Sabha today

Delhi services bill tabled in Lok Sabha today

Delhi services bill tabled in Lok Sabha today
1 Min Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 1, 2023 2:45:34 PM IST (Updated)

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai tabled the Delhi Services Bill which seeks to replace the Delhi Services Ordinance.

The central government tabled the Delhi service bill, officially named the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 (GNCT), in the Lok Sabha on Monday. Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai tabled the Bill which seeks to replace the Delhi Services Ordinance.

Opposing the Bill, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary said, "I rise to oppose the introduction of the bill as the bill vindicates the outrageous infringement of this govt upon the territory of the state. It is designed of digging up a graveyard for cooperative federalism".
Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah justified proposing the GNCT (Amendment) Bill 2023, saying that the Constitution has given the House power to pass any law regarding Delhi. "Supreme Court judgement has clarified that Parliament can bring any law regarding the state of Delhi," he said, adding that "all objection is political".
First Published: Aug 1, 2023 2:37 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Lok SabhaParliament Monsoon SessionParliament Session

Recommended Articles

View All
Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava says growth would not be possible without reorganisation

Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava says growth would not be possible without reorganisation

Aug 1, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Tax Talks | Online Gaming — here's how the new taxation effectively cascades from 28% to over 50%

Tax Talks | Online Gaming — here's how the new taxation effectively cascades from 28% to over 50%

Aug 1, 2023 IST5 Min Read

World Lung Cancer Day | It's high time the research find new ways to manage this difficult-to-treat cancer

World Lung Cancer Day | It's high time the research find new ways to manage this difficult-to-treat cancer

Aug 1, 2023 IST7 Min Read

Aadhaar may become must for registering births and deaths in India, here are the other details of the Bill

Aadhaar may become must for registering births and deaths in India, here are the other details of the Bill

Jul 31, 2023 IST3 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X