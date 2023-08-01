Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai tabled the Delhi Services Bill which seeks to replace the Delhi Services Ordinance.

Opposing the Bill, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary said, "I rise to oppose the introduction of the bill as the bill vindicates the outrageous infringement of this govt upon the territory of the state. It is designed of digging up a graveyard for cooperative federalism".

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah justified proposing the GNCT (Amendment) Bill 2023, saying that the Constitution has given the House power to pass any law regarding Delhi. "Supreme Court judgement has clarified that Parliament can bring any law regarding the state of Delhi," he said, adding that "all objection is political".