Delhi schools shut from December 3 till further order as pollution levels rise

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday said all schools in the city will be closed from December 3 till further order due to current air pollution levels in the national capital. The order came after the Supreme Court came down heavily on the Centre and Delhi government over the rising pollution levels in the national capital. The court questioned the reopening of schools in the national capital.

A special bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said the Aam Aadmi Party government had made various assurances such as work from home, lockdown, and closure of schools and colleges in the previous hearings. However, despite these assurances, the children were are going to school while elders are working from home.

Physical classes in schools, colleges and educational institutions resumed on Monday after they were shut for over a week following a rise in pollution levels. Government offices also reopened on Monday as employees were asked to work from home to combat air pollution and minimise its health effects. On November 17, the ban was extended on the entry of trucks carrying non-essential items in the national capital.

The apex court has given a 24-hour deadline to both Centre and the city government to come up with a serious plan for the implementation of measures to control air pollution. The court warned the governments that if they fail to take measures to control pollution, then the court will pass an order.

The top court observed if the governments are taking all necessary measures, then why is there a rise in pollution levels in Delhi . The court asked the Centre to respond on implementation of norms for industrial, vehicular pollution. "We are serious about industrial and vehicular pollution. You cannot fire bullets from our shoulders, you have to take steps. Why are schools open?" Supreme Court asked the Delhi government

The air quality of the national capital deteriorated on Thursday and settled in the severe category with the AQI clocking at 419 at 8 am, even as the minimum temperature settled four notches above the season's average at 13.4 degrees Celsius. According to the Ministry of Earth Science's air quality monitor SAFAR', the air quality is likely to improve from Friday onwards due to better wind speed. From December 3 onwards, winds are expected to increase dispersing pollutants but the AQI is likely to remain in the 'very poor' category. Low mixing layer height is preventing efficient dispersion of pollutants, SAFAR said in its advisory.

With inputs from PTI