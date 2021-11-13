Delhi schools shut for a week over air pollution crisis, govt officers to work from home

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Saturday that schools in the city will remain shut for a week and government officers will work from home as the air quality in Delhi-NCR inched towards the emergency level.

Kejriwal said the government is examining the possibility of imposing a lockdown owing to the pollution situation.

“There has been a suggestion for such a lockdown, but this is an extreme step. We are preparing a proposal for the Supreme Court but will have to take all state and central agencies into confidence,” he said.

13 Nov - AQI - 437 (401 to 500 - Severe)PM10 - 501 (Above 430 - Severe)PM2.5 - 319 (Above 250 - Severe) https://t.co/p3rqESJETc— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 13, 2021

Kejriwal’s remark came after the top court earlier in the day asked the Delhi government about the steps taken by it to control air pollution and also sought to know if the smog towers installed by it were working.

It had termed the rise in air pollution in Delhi-NCR an "emergency" situation and suggested clamping a lockdown in the national capital. The court asked the Centre and the Delhi government to take immediate measures to improve the air quality.

Kejriwal ’s announcement came following an emergency meeting to tackle severe air pollution in the city. The meeting was to be attended by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Environment Minister Gopal Rai and Delhi Chief Secretary, officials said.

Earlier on Friday, authorities advised people to limit outdoor activities and told government and private offices to cut vehicle use by at least 30 percent.

(With PTI inputs)