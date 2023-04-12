Delhi school evacuated after bomb threat

Soon, a SWAT team arrived at the school in Delhi's Sadiq Nagar where an email regarding a bomb threat was received.
A schools in Sadiq Nagar of Delhi's Defence Colony was vacated after it received a bomb threat via email. "The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar received an bomb threat via email. As a precautionary measure, the school has been vacated. Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad informed," Delhi police said on Wednesday.
Soon, a SWAT team arrived at the school where an email regarding a bomb threat was received.
DCP South Chandan Choudhary said the school received a bomb threat via e-mail at 10:50 am on Wednesday. "We evacuated all the students. We deployed BDT and BDS teams. We informed the Special Cell and Special Branch. We have done a visual search with SWAT team," she added.
Choudhary informed that two rounds of search operation was already done and a third round is underway. "We are trying to ascertain where this mail came from. Most probably it was a hoax call. Last November, a similar threat e-mail was traced to a Germany based server," she said.
Videos shot outside the school show a huge crowd of parents and students assembled at the gate. "We received a message from the school asking us to take our children home," one of the parents was quoted by NDTV as saying.
Meanwhile, a bomb threat call was received at Patna Airport, following which state BDDS team carried out checks in the area, Patna Airport Director was quoted by ANI as saying. "Based on the information Airport Bomb Threat Assessment Committee found the call non-specific," the official said.
No connection between the two incidents has been found so far.
First Published: Apr 12, 2023 2:32 PM IST
