Firing in Delhi's Saket court injures one, shooter was dressed as a lawyer

A firing incident was reported at Saket court in Delhi. Two people including a woman were injured in the incident. Police have reached the spot and investigating the matter, news agency ANI reported. Four rounds were fired by the shooter who was dressed as a lawyer, News 18 reported.

The incident took place near the lawyer’s chamber at around 10:15 am in Saket court. The assailant is absconding and the victims were admitted to Max Hospital in Saket, News 18 reported.

A similar incident had happened in Rohini court premises in April last year after a scuffle broke out between two advocates and their one client. Before this, two gunmen disguised as lawyers fired inside Delhi’s Rohini court in September 24, 2021. The gunmen were killed in police firing.