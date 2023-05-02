In a statement issued early Tuesday, the Delhi Police said that around 7am, "information was received from DDU Hospital regarding two UTPs who were brought to the hospital from Tihar Jail".

Gangster Tillu Tajpuriya, an accused in Delhi's Rohini court shootout case, was killed after he was attacked by rival gang members Yogesh Tunda and others in Tihar jail.

Tajpuriya was taken to Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where he was declared dead. "Further investigation underway by Police," prison officials were quoted by ANI as saying.

"One of them, Sunil alias Tilu was brought in an unconscious state. He was later declared brought dead. Another person, Rohit is undergoing treatment and is out of danger," Akshat Kaushal, Additional DCP West District, Delhi Police, said.

Tillu (33) was lodged in the ground floor of High Risk Ward. He was attacked by four inmates — Deepak, Yogesh, Rajesh and Riyaz Khan, who were lodged in the first floor of the same Ward at around 6.15am, News 18 reported. The used a iron grille, installed on the first floor of ward, as a weapon.

Recently, Tillu’s name had cropped up during the investigation of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a terror case, the report said.