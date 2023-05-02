English
Delhi's Rohini court shootout accused, Tillu Tajpuriya, killed by rival gang in Tihar jail

May 2, 2023

In a statement issued early Tuesday, the Delhi Police said that around 7am, "information was received from DDU Hospital regarding two UTPs who were brought to the hospital from Tihar Jail".

Gangster Tillu Tajpuriya, an accused in Delhi's Rohini court shootout case, was killed after he was attacked by rival gang members Yogesh Tunda and others in Tihar jail.

Tajpuriya was taken to Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where he was declared dead. "Further investigation underway by Police," prison officials were quoted by ANI as saying.
X