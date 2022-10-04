By CNBCTV18.com

One of the main accused in the killing of a head constable during the Delhi Riots of 2020 has finally been arrested by police. The accused, named Mohammed Wasim, was picked up two years after the incident from Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh. He had been hiding at various places in the state.

Wasim had allegedly been part of a mob that had killed head constable Ratan Lal and injured over 50 police officers, including then Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shahdara Amit Sharma and then ACP of Gokal Puri Anuj Kumar. While the police had earlier managed to nab 22 of the accused in the incident, Wasim along with four of his associates had managed to escape the police at the time.

Constable Lal had died when he tried to save Sharma and Kumar and sustained over 24 grievous injuries.

Wasim is also accused of allegedly creating, planting and attacking the police using crude bombs during the riots. The police said that Wasim had placed the bombs on the terraces of houses in a lane where the mob confronted the police.

“He was also present on the ground and attacked Lal and other policemen with weapons. It was a melee as a big group of protesters were moving towards the police and a few locals were running towards their homes,” sources told Indian Express.

The riots had erupted post the anti-CAA protests and in the immediate aftermath of the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) victory in the Delhi elections. The protests coincided with US President Donald J Trump’s visit to the city and resulted in 53 deaths, 550 injured, and the destruction of 122 houses, and hundreds of shops and vehicles. Thousands were displaced from their homes and lost their businesses.

The Delhi Police registered over 750 cases and arrested over 2,500 individuals under various provisions, including Sections under UAPA.