Delhi Traffic Police on June 11 revised the speed limits for different categories of vehicles. The new speed limits will be implemented immediately according to an official notification by the deputy commissioner of Delhi Police (Traffic).

Delhi Traffic Police has revised maximum speed limit all over Delhi for different categories of Motor Vehicles plying on Delhi Roads which has been published in Delhi Gazette vide No https://t.co/P0P1QhqSmE.20/4/2003/HP-II/1324 and the copy of this notification is attached below pic.twitter.com/pCUtdr4yH0 — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) June 11, 2021

Meenu Choudhary, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) told news agency ANI that the speed limit was revised under four classifications. “For M1 category vehicles (comprising not more than eight seats in addition to the driver's seat), the maximum speed limit is 60-70 kmph. The speed limit for cabs/taxis has been fixed at par with cars,” said Choudhary.

"At places where the speed limit for cars is 50 kmph, it will be same for two-wheelers as well but where the cars’ speed limit is 70kmph, two-wheelers’ limit will be 60kmph," the Joint CP (Traffic) added.

For the M2 category vehicles (comprising nine or more seats in addition to the driver's seat), the speed limit has been restricted to 50-60 kmph on most roads.