Delhi reopens schools for nursery to class 8 today as COVID-19 cases decline

Delhi on Monday reopened schools for nursery classes to class 8 even as few parents continue to be concerned about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schools were reopened for classes 9 to 12 on February 7.

According to Aparajita Gautam, president of the Delhi Parents Association, many parents are apprehensive about sending their junior class children to schools as they are not vaccinated yet. Hence, they will opt to wait and watch, she said.

The schools are free to decide on the number of students they want to accommodate based on their infrastructure, keeping in mind Covid protocols.

Using all the entry and exit gates, staggered lunch breaks, adequate thermal scanning, and sanitization of the premises are some of the guidelines laid down by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority for the reopening of schools.

Also, teachers are required to counsel the students and prepare them for teaching and learning activities, besides providing emotional support, so that they adjust to the new normal.

Schools in the national capital were briefly reopened before being closed again on December 28, 2021, in view of the third wave of the coronavirus driven by its Omicron variant.