Delhi’s minimum temperature settled at 7.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. A fresh Western Disturbance will start affecting the Western Himalayan region Friday onwards.

As a result, the mercury is likely to drop to 4 degrees Celsius by Monday, an IMD official said.

The city’s air quality improved slightly on Wednesday morning on the back of strong surface winds. The AQI stood at 308 at 9 am. Delhi’s air quality had turned severe on Tuesday, the sixth time this month, due to low wind speed and high moisture levels.