Delhi records minimum temperature of 18.6 deg C

Delhi woke up to a slight chill in the air on Friday as the minimum temperature settled at 18.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal for this time of the year, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. According to the weather office, it is likely to be a clear, sunny day with the maximum temperature reaching up to 34 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity was recorded at 68 percent at 8.30 am. Delhi's maximum temperature on Thursday settled at 33.9 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, and the Met department has predicted a cloudy sky with light or moderate rains over the weekend.

The minimum temperature in the city on Thursday was recorded at 19 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season, it said.