Delhi records minimum temperature of 15 degrees Celsius

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 15 degrees Celsius on Thursday morning, normal for this time of the season, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The weather office said the city is likely to witness mainly clear skies during the day, and the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 29 degrees Celsius.

The department has predicted that the mercury is likely to drop by a few notches over the next two to three days with the wind direction changing to northwesterly. Northwesterly winds are cold and blow from the Himalayas towards the plains.

