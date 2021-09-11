Delhi records highest rainfall in 18 years; IMD issues orange alert

Heavy rains lashed Delhi early on Saturday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 24 degrees Celsius, an official of the meteorological department said.

According to the Safdarjung observatory, which is considered the official marker for the city, the minimum temperature settled at 24 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal while relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 100 percent.

With this, Delhi has reportedly broken an 18-year record for the highest rainfall recorded during the annual monsoon season.

In 2003, Delhi received a record-breaking 115 cm of rainfall during the entire monsoon season. This figure has already been breached this year and the monsoon is not even over yet, reports said.

The IMD has issued an orange alert warning of moderate to heavy rain in Delhi and the NCR on Saturday.

While, it has issued a yellow alert for Delhi-NCR for Sunday, forecasting light showers.

According to the IMD, colour codes are used in weather warnings to bring out the severity of the weather phenomena expected.

Green alert would mean no action needed, yellow implies watch and stay updated, while orange signals be prepared and red would mean take action.

“Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain and winds with speed of 20-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi, NCR (Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida) Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Jind, Rohtak, Jhajjar (Haryana), Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Baraut, Bagpat, Pilakhua, Narora, Debai, Anupshahar, Jahangirabad, Bulandshahar, Sikandrabad, Gulaoti, Khurja (U.P.) during next 2 hours,” the weather department tweeted early morning.

-With inputs from PTI