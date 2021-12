Delhi records 4.4 degrees Celsius minimum temperature as north India in grip of severe cold wave

Severe cold waves swept north India on Monday, with temperatures dipping 4.4 degrees Celsius at 5.30 am in the national capital. The minimum temperature in Delhi is expected to fall to 4 degrees Celcius today as cold wave conditions prevail in the region.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued a yellow alert; which indicates severely bad weather that could change for the worse, causing disruption in day-to-day activities; for Delhi for Monday.

Delhi | The minimum temperature is expected to dip to 4 degrees Celcius today as cold wave conditions prevail in the national capital, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather department predicted cold wave conditions in Kanpur as well. The minimum temperature in the city is expected to be around 5 degrees Celsius on Monday and the maximum temperature at 19 degrees Celsius.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts cold wave conditions with drop in mercury level in Kanpur today; Minimum and maximum temperatures expected to be around 5 degrees Celsius and 19 degrees Celsius, respectively

Severe cold wave conditions were also observed in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

The cold wave is likely to continue in northwest India over the next three days and will abate thereafter, the weather department said.

According to IMD, Rajasthan’s Churu recorded lowest minimum temperature of -1.1 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

Delhi air improved on Monday in the 'poor' category. The pollution panel is likely to remove the continued ban on the construction and demolition (C&D) activities in the national capital.