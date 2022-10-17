RAF deployed in central Delhi's Ranjit Nagar after man killed in street brawl

By CNBCTV18.com

A 27-year-old man was allegedly killed by three people in Ranjit Nagar in central Delhi. The Rapid Action Force (RAF) was deployed to maintain law and order as tension prevailed in the area, police said.

The deceased was identified as Nitesh who died after sustaining severe injuries. Meanwhile, with the help of CCTV footage, police identified the assailants as Adnan, Ujefa, and Abbas, all residents of Ranjit Nagar, and now on the run, police said.

Police said there was a fight between two groups, with three people on each side. The incident took place on October 12 night when Nitesh and his two friends, Alok and Monty, stopped three people on a bike allegedly for honking. They allegedly assaulted one of them who fell on the ground, news agency PTI reported.

Rapid Action Force took over Delhi's Ranjit Nagar area on Sunday after a young man was beaten to death in an alleged communal clash#Delhi #RanjitNagar | @anjalipandey06 pic.twitter.com/jNJej0fMc9 — News18 (@CNNnews18) October 17, 2022

As the bike got imbalanced, the other two also fell and a scuffle ensued between the groups, they said. "After some time, these three were overpowered and were beaten up by other men from a rival group," the DCP was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

"The footage of the incident revealed that the quarrel was started by Nitesh and Alok. However, in the end, the other party overpowered them and assaulted them. "Both Nitesh and Alok have previous criminal records," the DCP said, adding that efforts are on to trace and apprehend the accused.

A case was registered under section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code on DD entry at Ranjit Nagar Police Station and an investigation was taken up, said Shweta Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central).

Nitesh sustained a head injury and succumbed later, she said. After his death, section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was added to the FIR, she said.

"Efforts are underway to nab them. There's no communal angle in the case. The fight was not due to any communal reason," the DCP added.