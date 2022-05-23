Delhi sees record minimum temperature for May in a decade, says Skymet official

Parts of Delhi-NCR (national capital region), which have been reeling under intense heatwaves, saw a major respite from scorching heat early on Monday. As Delhi saw heavy rainfall on Monday, a SkyMet weather official said the city recorded 17.2 degree minimum temperature today — the lowest for May in a decade.

"Delhi recorded 17.2 degree minimum temperature today on May 23. It's lowest during decade for May. Record is of 15.2 degree on May 2nd in 1982," SkyMet official Mahesh Palawat said in a tweet on Monday.

"Heatwave will not make a come back anytime soon over North India including Delhi NCR," Mahesh Palawat said. He added there are chances of hailstorm over many parts of Delhi NCR soon.

On Monday, around 10 am, Delhi's temperature was at 18.2 degrees Celsius, while Bengaluru's was at 22.2 degrees Celsius. In Chennai, it was 32 degrees and in Kolkata, the temperature was recorded at 30.2 degrees Celsius early Monday, according to the IMD.

IMD forecast for next 5 days:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had on Saturday issued a warning for Delhi NCR, predicting heavy showers in the region on May 23 and May 24.

The weather department had said that pre-monsoon rain may get slightly intense in Delhi and the NCR, and continue till May 24.

It said that " peak intensity " is likely to be witnessed on May 23. "Dust storm activity at isolated places very likely over Rajasthan during 22nd- 24th May," it added.

An alert was sounded in North, Central, West and South Delhi for May 23, while on May 24, a warning has been issued in Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, Faridabad and Noida regions.

The IMD said there'll be a "fall in maximum temperatures by 3-5°C over many parts of Northwest India during next 3 days and rise by 2-4°C thereafter.

Meanwhile, central India may be a decrease in maximum temperatures by 3-4°C during next 3 days and rise by 2-3°C thereafter.

There'll be "no significant change in maximum temperatures over Gujarat state during next 3 days and rise by 2-3°C thereafter."

"No significant change in maximum temperatures very likely over rest parts of the country during next 5 days," the IMD said.

Respite from heatwave

Last week, the IMD said that the heatwave will continue till May 15 and then will subsequently decrease.

Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of Meteorology, IMD, had said, “Heatwave will continue for today & tomorrow. It'll gradually decrease from May 16 onwards. On the night of May 15, there'll be a western disturbance in northwest India.”

“Thereafter, temperatures will decrease and heatwave will abate,” Mohapatra had said.

Meanwhile, traffic snarls and waterlogging were witnessed in parts of Delhi on Monday following heavy downpour. In a series of tweets, the weather department advised people to follow traffic advisories and not unplug electronic devices.