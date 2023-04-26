Top Delhi school receives bomb threat via e-mail

homeindia NewsTop Delhi school receives bomb threat via e mail

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 26, 2023 9:38:14 AM IST (Published)

The Delhi Public School at Mathura Road received a bomb threat via e-mail.

The Delhi Public School at Mathura Road received a bomb threat via e-mail. The investigation in the matter is on, the Delhi Fire Service was quoted by ANI as saying.

