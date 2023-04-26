Top Delhi school receives bomb threat via e-mail

The Delhi Public School at Mathura Road received a bomb threat via e-mail.
The Delhi Public School at Mathura Road received a bomb threat via e-mail. The investigation in the matter is on, the Delhi Fire Service was quoted by ANI as saying.
