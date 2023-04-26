English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsTop Delhi school receives bomb threat via e mail

Top Delhi school receives bomb threat via e-mail

Top Delhi school receives bomb threat via e-mail
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 26, 2023 9:38:14 AM IST (Published)

The Delhi Public School at Mathura Road received a bomb threat via e-mail.

The Delhi Public School at Mathura Road received a bomb threat via e-mail. The investigation in the matter is on, the Delhi Fire Service was quoted by ANI as saying.

Recommended Articles

View All
The prolonged funding winter of Indian startups - How much longer will it last?

The prolonged funding winter of Indian startups - How much longer will it last?

Apr 26, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Rice and maize crops adapting to temperature changes but not wheat: Study

Rice and maize crops adapting to temperature changes but not wheat: Study

Apr 25, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

What is the Factories (Amendment) Act withheld by Tamil Nadu

What is the Factories (Amendment) Act withheld by Tamil Nadu

Apr 25, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

WTO ruling on India's IT Agreement — key implications of this adverse verdict in a taxman's view

WTO ruling on India's IT Agreement — key implications of this adverse verdict in a taxman's view

Apr 25, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Delhi
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X