Delhi power minister says the coal crisis may even hit Delhi Metro rail services

Expressing concern over the possible shortage of coal in power plants that supply electricity to Delhi, state power minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said the coal crisis may even hit Delhi Metro rail services.

The Dadri-II, Unchahar, Kahalgaon, Farakka, and Jhajjar power plants in Delhi supply 1751 MW of electricity per day. Delhi gets the maximum supply of 728 MW from Dadri-II Power Station, while 100 MW from Unchahar Power Station.

Jain today held an emergency meeting at Delhi Secretariat and has written a letter to the central government requesting its intervention so as to provide enough coal for the power plants supplying electricity to the capital.

"These power stations play an important role in preventing blackouts in some parts of Delhi and are also essential to ensure the continuous supply of electricity to DMRC, hospitals, and to the people of Delhi in the upcoming summer season," Jain said.

He said, presently, 25 to 30 percent of the electricity demand in Delhi is being met through these power stations, which are facing a coal shortage, "Delhi government is monitoring the situation closely and making every possible effort to ensure that people do not face power outages in some areas of the capital."

"The Delhi government has made an appeal to the Centre to intervene and provide for an adequate supply of coal in the power plants that supply electricity to Delhi in case there is a shortage, to ensure that people in Delhi receive an unrestricted 24 hour supply of electricity," Jain added.

National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC)'s Dadri-II and Jhajjar (Aravalli), both power plants were established primarily to meet the power requirement in Delhi. However, there is very little stock of coal left even in these power plants.