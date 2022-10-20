Delhi pollution level rises, GRAP stage-2 enforced

By CNBCTV18.com

In view of rising pollution levels in Delhi-NCR, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change held an emergency meeting for the operationalisation of the stage II Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Under stage II of GRAP, mechanical sweeping of roads is to be done, and coal-fired ovens in restaurants and hotels to be shut. General use of diesel-powered generators to be prohibited, parking charges for private vehicles to be increased and use of buses and metros to be promoted.

The city government has also re-imposed a complete ban on the production, sale and use of all types of firecrackers till January 1, including on Diwali.

The air quality in Delhi and neighbouring areas start worsening in October due to unfavourable meteorological factors such as low temperatures and wind speed, which do not allow the dispersion of pollutants. A cocktail of emissions from firecrackers and stubble burning in neighbouring states further deplete the air quality.

With inputs from PTI