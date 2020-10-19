India Delhi pollution: Farm fire contribution likely to increase Updated : October 19, 2020 09:30 AM IST On Sunday, a central government agency reported 1,230 farm fires in Delhi’s neighbouring states — the maximum in a day so far this season. The city recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 232 at 8:45 am on Monday. The 24-hour average AQI was 254 on Sunday. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.