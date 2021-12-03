Delhi Pollution: Air quality in ‘very poor’ category in national capital

The air pollution level in Delhi remained grim on Friday even as the Supreme Court has asked the governments at the Centre and the state to take appropriate actions to improve the air quality in the national capital.

The air quality in the national capital was in the “very poor” category in the morning as the mercury dips further.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the air quality index (AQI) was 370, which falls in the 'very poor' category, at 11.52 am.

In the National Capital Region (NCR), AQI in Gurugram was ‘poor’ (294), while AQI in Faridabad (321), and Noida (319) were very poor at 11:55 am.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the Union earth science’s ministry’s System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research on Thursday said winds are likely to be calm until Sunday, reducing ventilation leading to the deterioration of air quality.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in the national capital was at 12.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.