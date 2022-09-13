Delhi Police uses Pakistan’s missed catch viral video for a road safety message

By CNBCTV18.com

A missed catch by two Pakistani cricket players at the final match of the Asia Cup has inspired a message on road safety from the Delhi Police. In an attempt to catch the ball hit by the Sri Lankan batsman, two Pakistani fielders bumped into each other and dropped the catch. Delhi Police picked up this moment, which reflects on the lack of coordination and alertness among the players, to spread the message on road safety.

In its message, Delhi Police highlighted the fact that pedestrians and drivers should be alert on the road while walking or driving to ensure they do not bump into each other and cause an accident.

Delhi Police used the famous Bollywood song “Ae Bhai, Zara Dekh Ke Chalo” from the 1970 film ‘Mera Naam Joker’ in its road safety video.

Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 23 runs in the final match to win the Asia Cup on Sunday, September 11. The Lankans put up a score of 170 for 6 wickets in the first innings and bowled out the Pakistan side for 147 runs in 20 overs. The missed catch opportunity came in the last ball of the Sri Lankan innings. Pakistani cricketers Asif Ali and Shadab Khan, running from opposite directions to catch the ball hit by Bhanuka Rajapaksa, collided at deep midwicket. The dropped catch resulted in a six off the last ball.

Responding to the message from Delhi Police, one Twitter user said, “Delhi Police humour is awesome.”

Another user Rishi Vashistha suggested, “We should have a friendly interstate #GameOfMemes for the #Police organizations of India.”

“Ise kehte hai, Nazar hati, Durghatna ghati,” wrote another user named Ankit.

