Delhi Police has decided to deploy the first 19 ‘markswomen’ in different levels of security for th e G20 Summit, which will be held later this year. These 19 women have just completed a four-week specialised training session at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) centre in Karera, Madhya Pradesh.

Under Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora's direction, these 19 women were sent for “marksman” training. These women commandos belong to the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit of Delhi Police, according to an Indian Express report.

“We selected 19 women SWAT commandos since they have more patience and provided them training. They have been trained to use telescopic rifles,” Ingit Pratap Singh, DCP of the Special Cell and SWAT Unit, was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

These commandos from the SWAT unit have undergone rigorous training for four weeks at the Karera centre of ITBP , which has improved their shooting skills and combat tactics.

The course started on June 19 and lasted until July 15, during which there were 19 women personnel from different parts of the country. Among the 19, there were personnel from Assam and Manipur as well. According to an officer, they were trained in the basic principles of firing as marksmen. One commando, named Kiran, got the first position by securing 95 percent marks.

“Now, all 19 women are trained to hit a target of 4cm from a distance of 100 yards,” the officer added.

The G20 Leaders’ Summi t will be held in Delhi on September 9-10. The summit will be held at the newly built world-class convention centre at Pragati Maidan.