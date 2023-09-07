G20 Summit | Delhi Police to closely monitor security via network of 5,000 CCTV cameras

As the G20 Summit approaches, the Delhi Police is gearing up to ensure the safety and security of the city and its roads. Utilizing a network of 5,000 CCTV cameras, the police will closely monitor the situation from their control room, maintaining a vigilant eye on various districts across the capital, officials said on Thursday.

According to the police, the control room is getting district-wise visuals. They said two teams will be monitoring the feed in round-the-clock shifts.

In preparation for the summit scheduled for September 9-10, Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena conducted inspections at Rajghat and Pragati Maidan. During his visit, he received a briefing from Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora regarding the security measures and the operations of the control room.

"Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora briefed the LG about the security preparedness and details of the control room, where live visuals captured by more than 5,000 CCTVs installed in different parts of the city will be received," a police official said.

The control room, equipped to receive visuals from across different districts, will have two teams of 25 security personnel each, working in round-the-clock shifts to monitor live feed and digital information.

To ensure seamless coordination and response, a dedicated command room has been established for 30 senior police officials overseeing citywide developments.

The G20 Summit will take place at the newly constructed international convention and exhibition centre, Bharat Mandapam, located at Pragati Maidan. Delhi Police has put in place comprehensive security arrangements, collaborating with multiple security agencies, including the Indian Air Force, National Security Guard (NSG), and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

A contingent of 19 markswomen, specially trained by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) over a four-week period, will be deployed at strategic locations throughout the city.

In addition, more than 400 Quick Response Teams (QRTs), complemented by firefighting units and ambulances, will be strategically positioned to ensure swift response in case of any contingencies.

As part of its preparations for the mega-event, the police have also done a comprehensive assessment of protests held by various international and local groups in other nations during previous G20 Summits.

Police will also be using chains and bolt cutters in order to tackle unwanted and unscheduled agitations during the summit, the officials added.

Venue security will be overseen by senior officers with special commissioner of police rank serving as commanders, supported by deputy commissioner of police-rank officials as zonal commanders, as previously announced.

