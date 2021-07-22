Delhi Police tightens security at Jantar Mantar ahead of farmers' protest against farm laws

The Delhi Police on Thursday tightened the security at Jantar Mantar ahead of a farmers' protest against three farm laws amid the Monsoon Session of Parliament. Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal has given permission to farmers to protest with a condition that a maximum of 200 farmers can hold protests between 11 am and 5 pm till August 9.

Sources said the Samkyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmers' union which has been spearheading the protest against the farm laws, has been asked to give an undertaking that all COVID norms would be followed and the stir would be peaceful. Although the SKM said their protest at the Jantar Mantar will continue till the end of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on August 13, the L-G has given permission for protest till August 9.

Delhi: Latest visuals from Jantar Mantar ahead of farmers' protest against three farm laws



Security personnel deployed & barricades have been put up at the spot pic.twitter.com/KIKJtmAzjO — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2021

"I, along with eight others (protesting farmers) will leave for the Singhu border, and then will go to Jantar Mantar. We will hold 'Kisan Sansad' at Jantar Mantar. We will monitor Parliament proceedings," Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said.

This is the first time since the violence in the national capital during a tractor rally on January 26 that the authorities have granted permission to protesting farmer unions to hold a protest in the city. The protesting farmers would be escorted to the designated location from the Singhu border in buses. The farmer unions have also been advised not to take out any march in view of Covid restrictions, sources said.

Thousands of farmers from across the country have been agitating at three Delhi border points -- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur -- against the three farm laws. Over 10 rounds of talks with the government have failed to break the deadlock between the two parties. The SKM had initially proposed that the protesting farmers will hold a 'Kisan Parliament' at Jantar Mantar every day, a few metres from Parliament.

With inputs from PTI