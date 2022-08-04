Delhi Police ropes in kite flyers to keep skies clear on Independence Day

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini This comes after a security lapse in 2018, when a kite fell near PM Modi during his speech and last year when another kite fell on a tree inside Red Fort during the August 15 function.

During Independence Day, kite-flying is an integral part of the celebrations. But the Delhi police in the North district have identified around 350 rooftop locations to capture flying kites.

According to media reports, Sanjay Arora, the newly appointed Police Commissioner, was briefed about the initiative during the presentation for Independence Day's preparation.

“Immediately, the north and central district DCPs, and DCP (security division), were asked to come with their presentations. They informed the police chief that they have identified all skilled kite-flyers of their area and that they will keep them engaged from 6 am to 9 am on August 15,” the Indian Express reported from a Delhi Police officer.

“They also informed him that some skilled kite-flyers offered to stop other flyers until 9 am,” the officer added.

Section 144 has been imposed on flying kites near Red Fort during the August 15 Independence Day function. The violators will be charged under section 188 (disobeying official orders).

This comes after a security lapse in 2018 when a kite fell near Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his speech, and another kite fell on a tree inside Red Fort last year.

According to police data, 231 skilled kite-flyers have been identified in the north district.

Meanwhile, BSES has advised people not to fly kites near electrical installations or cables. According to Delhi's electric supplier, this could risk the kite flyer's life.

“People should enjoy kite flying, but they should also do it responsibly. We advise residents not to fly kites near electrical installations, including overhead cables and avoid using metal or metal-coated manjha. These two simple mantras will ensure safe I-Day celebrations,” Hindustan Times reported a BSES official stating.

It further added that tripping one 33 or 66 KV overhead line will disrupt the power supply to over 10,000 residents, and 11 KV line can impact over 2,500 residents in an area.