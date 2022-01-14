Delhi Police recovers IED in Ghazipur flower market

The Delhi Police on Friday recovered an abandoned bag containing IED in the Ghazipur flower market in East Delhi. “Based on the information received, an IED has been recovered,” Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said.

The bomb disposal squad of the National Security Guard (NSG) defused the recovered IED. The NSG collected samples of the IED and will submit a report on the chemical component used to assemble the explosive, the ANI reported.

The Delhi Police said that a case is being registered in the Delhi Police Special Cell under provisions of the Explosive Act.

Ahead of Republic Day and assembly elections in five states, security forces on January 7 were issued an alert as inputs from multiple agencies indicated a suspected terror attack.

The inputs suggested that terrorists may plan attacks or explosions to target high-profile leaders and security forces campuses, apart from crowded places and markets.

Senior officers have been asked to brief troops about the security drill, conduct, importance of the static guard, response in a contingency scenario by keeping necessary co-ordination with all sister agencies/stakeholders, etc.

The communication added that CCTVs should be checked and technical support be made available at all times. Dog squads should be used at appropriate places and medical backup should be kept ready.