Delhi police provides Z+ security to CDS Anil Chauhan

By PTI

Mini "CDS General Anil Chauhan has been provided with Z+ security on MHA's order," a senior police officer confirmed.

The Delhi police has provided Z+ security to the newly-appointed Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on the Ministry of Home Affairs' directions.

Chauhan took over as the new CDS with a mandate to implement the ambitious theaterisation plan that aims to ensure tri-services synergy and prepare the armed forces for future security challenges facing the nation.

General Chauhan, a former Eastern Army Commander, took charge as the country's senior-most military commander over nine months after first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat died in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu.

"In a career spanning over nearly 40 years, Lt Gen Anil Chauhan had held several command, staff and instrumental appointments and had extensive experience in counter-insurgency operations in Jammu & Kashmir and North-East India," the defence ministry said in a statement during Chauhan's appointment.