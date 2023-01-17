English
Delhi Police on hunt for four terror suspects affiliated to Harkat ul Ansar

By Sangam Singh  Jan 17, 2023 12:55:52 PM IST

Last week on Thursday, the two suspected terrorists were arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell from the Jahangirpuri area in the National Capital. Police had claimed to have recovered weapons and hand grenades from the suspects.

Ahead of Republic Day 2023, Delhi Police Special Cell is hunting for four terror suspects in addition to two arrests made last week. The police said that the terrorists were aiming to target multiple locations across the country. Delhi police claimed that the terrorists received weapons from Pakistan through a drop-dead method and were in touch with the handlers through a social media app called Social.

ANI reported about the involvement of eight people in this module which includes four presently on the run, citing police sources. Out of this,  two were used to provide weapons and two were used to send the google location of the weapons to their bosses. 
Also Read:Delhi shivers at 2.4°C, Haryana's Hisar colder than Shimla — When will India get relief from cold wave?
Last week on Thursday, two of the suspected terrorists were arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell from the Jahangirpuri area in the National Capital. The accused were later identified as Jagjit Singh alias Jagga (29), a resident of Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand, and Naushad (56), a resident of Jahangirpuri.
Police had claimed to have recovered weapons and hand grenades from the suspects and also alleged of slitting the throat of a man. As per the police, the dead body was cut into several pieces and thrown in the Bhalswa Dairy area.
Jagjit was allegedly in touch with Arshdeep Dalla of Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), who was recently designated as a terrorist by the Ministry of Home Affairs. 
“We found that Naushad had allegedly been associated with the terrorist outfit Harkat-ul- Ansar. The organisation is an Islamist militant group with members based in Pakistan and other places. He has been convicted in two murder cases and was also named as an accused in a case of Explosive Act,” Indian Express reported citing a police source.
Also Read:Delhi MCD mayor elections to be held on January 24
-With input from agencies
 
