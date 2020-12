The Delhi Police has made it mandatory for all vehicles in Delhi to have high-security registration plates (HSRP) and colour-coded stickers as per the amended MV Act.

If the owner can produce an application slip, they won't be fined for now. Otherwise, the on-the-spot fine will be Rs 5,500 and it is compoundable to Rs 10,000.

Currently, only nine out of eleven national capital districts come under the purview of the Act, where a team has been deployed.

Here's all you need to know about the new regulations:

What are High-security Registration Plates (HSRP)?

HSRPs are informative registration plates made of aluminium. They carry an Ashok Chakra hologram and a permanent identification number.

The left part: This part carries a chromium hologram of Ashok Chakra, hot stamped on the plate with letters 'IND' written in blue ink. The bottom left part: This part carries a 10-digit permanent identification number. It is laser branded into a reflective sheeting. A 45-degree angle: HSRPs also bears the inscription 'India' hot stamped on the plate at a 45-degree angle.

What are colour-coded stickers?

The colour-coded or fuel stickers are an identification mark for the type of fuel the vehicle uses. Vehicles that run on petrol or CNG carry blue-coloured stickers while the ones that run on diesel carry orange-coloured ones. All the other type of fuel vehicles carry grey-coloured stickers.

These stickers carry vehicle details like registration number, registering authority, a laser-branded PIN, and the vehicle's engine and chassis numbers.