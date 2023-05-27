Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of New Parliament Building inauguration: Check affected routes

As per the official advisory, the New Delhi district will be treated as a controlled area and a few other routes will be marked under a regulated area during the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building on Sunday.

Ahead of the inauguration of the New Parliament Building in the national capital on May 28, the Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory on Friday for the smooth conduction of the ceremonies. The official advisory says that the New Delhi district will be treated as a controlled area and few other routes will be marked under a regulated area during the inauguration ceremony. It has urged people to avoid the New Delhi District between 5:30 AM and 3:00 PM on Sunday.

According to the advisory, in the controlled area of the New Delhi district, only specific categories of vehicles will be allowed to enter and move.

Only authorised vehicles which include public transport vehicles, vehicles of bona fide residents, labelled vehicles, and emergency vehicles will be allowed in the controlled area.

Further civil servant aspirants whose centre falls in the controlled area will be allowed to travel. They have been asked to plan their travel accordingly anticipating a delay.

As per the advisory key intersections and checkpoints will be monitored by law enforcement personnel to enforce the traffic regulations on Sunday.

Controlled Area

As several political leaders, VIPs, VVIPs and other dignitaries are expected to attend the grand inauguration ceremony, the Delhi Traffic Police urged people to avoid the controlled area of the New Delhi district from 5:30 AM to 3 PM.

People who do not fall within the categories mentioned in the advisory have been advised to avoid the New Delhi area during the designated time.

Regulated Area

As per the official advisory, the regulated area will be enclosed by “Mother Teresa Crescent Road, R/A Talkatora, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, R/A Gol Dak Khana, Ashok Road, R/A Patel Chowk, Ashok Road, R/A Windsor Place, Janpath, R/A MLNP, Akbar Road, R/A Gol Methi, Akbar Road, R/A GKP, Teen Murti Marg, R/A Teen Murti, and Mother Teresa Crescent Road.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be kick-starting the much-anticipated inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building on Sunday. The event will start early morning with a religious havan followed by the installation of the Sengol Sceptre, a multi-religion prayer and the opening of the Lok Sabha Chambers by PM Modi.