Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of New Parliament Building inauguration: Check affected routes

Ahead of the inauguration of the New Parliament Building in the national capital on May 28, the Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory on Friday for the smooth conduction of the ceremonies. The official advisory says that the New Delhi district will be treated as a controlled area and few other routes will be marked under a regulated area during the inauguration ceremony. It has urged people to avoid the New Delhi District between 5:30 AM and 3:00 PM on Sunday.

According to the advisory, in the controlled area of the New Delhi district, only specific categories of vehicles will be allowed to enter and move.

