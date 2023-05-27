English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homeindia NewsDelhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of New Parliament Building inauguration: Check affected routes

    Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of New Parliament Building inauguration: Check affected routes

    Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of New Parliament Building inauguration: Check affected routes
    Read Time2 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com May 27, 2023 1:30:04 PM IST (Published)

    As per the official advisory, the New Delhi district will be treated as a controlled area and a few other routes will be marked under a regulated area during the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building on Sunday.

    Ahead of the inauguration of the New Parliament Building in the national capital on May 28, the Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory on Friday for the smooth conduction of the ceremonies. The official advisory says that the New Delhi district will be treated as a controlled area and few other routes will be marked under a regulated area during the inauguration ceremony. It has urged people to avoid the New Delhi District between 5:30 AM and 3:00 PM on Sunday.

    According to the advisory, in the controlled area of the New Delhi district, only specific categories of vehicles will be allowed to enter and move.
    ALSO READ |
    Here’s how Sengol, to be installed in new Parliament building, came to PM Modi’s notice
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X