Delhi police beef up security ahead of farmers’ mahapanchayat at Jantar Mantar

The spokesperson of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), Rakesh Tikait was taken into preventive custody at Madhu Vihar Police Station ahead of the protest.

Ahead of a planned protest by the farmer's body at Jantar Mantar, the Delhi police made elaborate security arrangements at several locations, including the borders at Singhu and Ghazipur.

Farmers' bodies have called a 'mahapanchayat' to demand justice in the Lakhimpur Kheri case. Farmers have been demanding the resignation of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni, whose son Ashish is a prime accused in the killings of farmers in October last year.
Delhi police said that all vehicles entering the capital are being checked, and police personnel are on 'alert mode'. Traffic is expected to be affected in many parts of the city due to barricades and the deployment of many personnel.
In a tweet, the police asked motorists to avoid Tolstoy Marg, Sansad Marg, Janpath Road, Ashoka Road, Outer Circle Connaught Place, Baba Kharak Singh Marg and Pandit Pant Marg.
"In this connection, adequate deployment of local police and outside force has been made in the outer district at Tikri border, major intersections, along railway tracks and metro stations to avoid any untoward incident," a police official said.
The spokesperson of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), Rakesh Tikait, was taken into preventive custody at Madhu Vihar Police Station ahead of the protest. Tikait, informing about this, and tweeted, "The Delhi Police cannot suppress the voice of the farmers."
With inputs from PTI
