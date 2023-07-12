Police recover chopped body parts of a person in north Delhi

The remains were found at two locations in the Yamuna Khadar area near the Geeta Colony flyover. Officers said prima facie the remains are of a woman of around 35 to 40-years-old.

The Delhi police on Wednesday recovered two polythene bags comprising chopped human body parts from a wooded area close to the Geeta Colony flyover in north Delhi. Officers said prima facie the remains are of a 35-40-year-old woman. The remains were found at two locations in the Yamuna Khadar area near the Geeta Colony flyover.

Paramaditya, the joint CP of the Central Range, said one bag contains the head and the other has other body parts. "On the basis of long hair, we are assuming that it is the body of a woman," he said, news agency ANI reported.

The police have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) at Kotwali police station. The police said they are searching the area for more evidence. "Our probe is on," they said.