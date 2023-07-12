CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsPolice recover chopped body parts of a person in north Delhi

Police recover chopped body parts of a person in north Delhi

Police recover chopped body parts of a person in north Delhi
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 12, 2023 12:57:45 PM IST (Updated)

The remains were found at two locations in the Yamuna Khadar area near the Geeta Colony flyover. Officers said prima facie the remains are of a woman of around 35 to 40-years-old.

The Delhi police on Wednesday recovered two polythene bags comprising chopped human body parts from a wooded area close to the Geeta Colony flyover in north Delhi. Officers said prima facie the remains are of a 35-40-year-old woman. The remains were found at two locations in the Yamuna Khadar area near the Geeta Colony flyover.

Paramaditya, the joint CP of the Central Range, said one bag contains the head and the other has other body parts. "On the basis of long hair, we are assuming that it is the body of a woman," he said, news agency ANI reported.
View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X